Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

