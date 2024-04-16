Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:KROP opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

