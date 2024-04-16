Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($70.21), for a total value of £38,070 ($47,392.01).

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 6,200 ($77.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,505.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,403.45. Goodwin PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,780 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,200 ($77.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,980.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is 5,528.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

