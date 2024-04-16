Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Sells 18,005 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.33), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($618,172.41).
Greggs Trading Up 1.5 %
LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,796 ($34.81) on Tuesday. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,244 ($27.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,011.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,787.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.06.
Greggs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 4,460.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on GRG
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.