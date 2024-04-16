Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Sells 18,005 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.33), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($618,172.41).

Greggs Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,796 ($34.81) on Tuesday. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,244 ($27.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,011.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,787.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.06.

Greggs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 4,460.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.95) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,075 ($38.28).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

