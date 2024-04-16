Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

