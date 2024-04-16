Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

