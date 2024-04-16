Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Sells 11,191 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £20,031.89 ($24,937.00).

Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. Henry Boot PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.11). The company has a market cap of £241.18 million, a PE ratio of 947.37, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

