Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Humana by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

