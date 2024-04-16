iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

