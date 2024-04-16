iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $239.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

