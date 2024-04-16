Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 76895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

