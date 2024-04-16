Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

