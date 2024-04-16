JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

