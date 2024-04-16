Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

