Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

