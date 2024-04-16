Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.27. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KROS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

