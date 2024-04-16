Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of KZR stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.47. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

