Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,607 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Kornit Digital last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

