Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.07 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kura Sushi USA
