Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.07 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

About Kura Sushi USA

