KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
KVH Industries stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
