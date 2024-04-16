KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

About KVH Industries

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

