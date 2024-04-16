Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBAI

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $753.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.