Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on LAMR

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.