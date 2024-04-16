Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lendway

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lendway stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Lendway at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendway Stock Performance

LDWY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Lendway has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

