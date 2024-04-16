Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCUT

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.