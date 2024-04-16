LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.90-4.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

