ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

