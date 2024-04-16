Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.90.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

