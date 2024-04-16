Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

