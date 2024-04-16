Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.62 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

