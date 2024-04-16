Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after buying an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.
Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of RARE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
