Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mondelez International traded as low as $65.88 and last traded at $65.96. 2,346,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,447,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

