Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Purchases 32 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 32 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £300.80 ($374.46).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £293.40 ($365.24).

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($378.69).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.2 %

MAB1 opened at GBX 928 ($11.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 856.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.61. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 946 ($11.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,034.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

