Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $834.27 and a 200-day moving average of $613.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.