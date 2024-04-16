Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $24,143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $291.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.22. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Free Report

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

