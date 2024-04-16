Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $118.83.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

