Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

