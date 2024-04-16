Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

