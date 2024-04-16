Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after buying an additional 201,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

