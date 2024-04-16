Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

