Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,255 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.