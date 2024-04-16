Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

