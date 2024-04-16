Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Alison Margaret Fielding Sells 107,683 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.88), for a total value of £2,584,392 ($3,217,218.97).

Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.81 million, a PE ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.99.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

