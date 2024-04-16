New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,605. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

