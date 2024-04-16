New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

