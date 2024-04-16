New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of CTS worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 181.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $97,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $97,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $1,056,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

