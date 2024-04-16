Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

