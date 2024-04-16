Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

PATK opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

