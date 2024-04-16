Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

