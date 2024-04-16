Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONMED by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

