Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Buckle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Buckle Stock Down 0.8 %

BKE stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.